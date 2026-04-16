Keke Palmer Performing Original Songs for I LOVE BOOSTERS Soundtrack

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Keke Palmer is lending her musical talents to a new EP of songs featured in Boots Riley's film, I Love Boosters. Palmer, who also stars in the film, will preview the recording with the digital release of the single “2-D" on Friday, April 17. Pre-save the song here, produced by Boots Riley.

Keke Palmer-I Love Boosters Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the 5-track EP that ranges "from ballads to bangers," will be available in early May from Lakeshore Records and the NEON film will be released in theaters May 22.

Boots Riley's I Love Booster follows a crew of professional shoplifters who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. The surrealist comedy stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Lakeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Will Poulter, Demi Moore, and Don Cheadle.

About Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is an Emmy award-winning actress and television host, singer/songwriter, and producer. She made her Broadway debut in the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, Cinderella, and went on to star as Marty in the Emmy-nominated TV movie version of Grease Live! Screen credits include Nope, Hustlers, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and the recent Peacock series The 'Burbs. She is set to appear in the sequel Spaceballs: The New One, arriving in 2027.

Photo courtesy of NEON