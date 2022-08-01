Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest & More to Return For AMERICAN IDOL Season 21

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The new season will premiere on ABC in spring of 2023.

Aug. 1, 2022  

The iconic star-maker competition series "American Idol" welcomes back music industry legends, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help discover America's next singing sensation for a sixth season on ABC when it returns in spring 2023.

"American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 program in the Sunday 8-10 p.m. time slot last season among Adults 18-49. In fact, "American Idol" won its time period for the third straight year in Adults 18-49 and was ABC's No. 1 program last season in Total Viewers.

Season six auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of "Idol Across America," the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else.

"Idol Across America" offers hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an "American Idol" producer, from anywhere in America, across any official audition date for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

"Idol Across America" Auditions

'First 500' VIP Event (Aug. 3)
Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)
Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)
Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)
Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)
Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)
Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)
Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)
Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)
Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)
Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)
Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)
Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

How to Audition for American Idol

For information on how to sign up for "Idol Across America" and a chance to virtually audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, please visit here. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any "Idol Across America" date regardless of your location.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.



