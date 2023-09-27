Katy Perry Joins PEPPA PIG Special As Ms. Leopard

The special Peppa Pig episode will premiere next year.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Katy Perry Joins PEPPA PIG Special As Ms. Leopard

Katy Perry will be joining PEPPA PIG for a special episode next year.

Perry will be voicing the role of Ms. Leopard in a special episode, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit animated childrens' series.

The PEPPA PIG Twitter account assured fans that the casting and voice work were completed prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, complying with SAG rules.

Perry will also be voicing the title role in the upcoming movie musical Melody, which she will also write, produce, and perform original music for.

Since Katy Perry's Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 65 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 57 million adjusted albums and 138 million tracks. Katy is one of only five artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

She was the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond Song Awards - for "Firework," "Dark Horse" and "Roar." "California Gurls" (feat. Snoop Dogg) recently brought Katy her fourth Diamond Song Award.

Now certified triple Platinum, One of the Boys contained the hits "I Kissed A Girl" (6x Platinum) and "Hot n Cold" (8x Platinum).

Katy's second studio album, TEENAGE DREAM (2010), ushered in what the RIAA recognized as the highest-certified era of any artist ever. In addition to the massive hits "Firework" and "California Gurls," the 9x Platinum album contained "The One That Got Away" and "Part Of Me," which have each reached 5x Platinum status. The 5x Platinum PRISM followed in 2013.

When the official videos for "Dark Horse" and "Roar" each surpassed three billion views, Katy became the first female artist to reach this milestone. "Dark Horse" recently crossed THE ONE billion threshold on Spotify, where Katy boasts an impressive 46 million+ monthly listeners with over 23 million followers.

2017's WITNESS, which has been certified Gold, contained the 2x Platinum "Chained to the Rhythm" (feat. Skip Marley) plus the Platinum hits "Bon Appétit" (feat. Migos) and "Swish Swish" (feat. Nicki Minaj). "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified Platinum and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. The album also includes the Gold-certified singles "Daisies" and "Harleys in Hawaii." SMILE has sold two million adjusted albums, with nearly 3.5 billion combined streams to date.

Katy's 2015 SUPER BOWL performance is the highest rated in the event's history. When "American Idol" returned to the air in 2018, Katy joined as a judge. She is now in her sixth consecutive season on the show.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection.

Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety's Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.

Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness. She sits on the Board of Bragg, makers of the celebrated Apple Cider Vinegar, has been an early backer of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, and is an active investor in Apeel Sciences, a company focused on plant-derived shelf life extension technology for fresh produce that improves quality and reduces food waste, and Samsara, an enviro-tech company creating infinite recycling to end plastic pollution.

Most recently, Katy co-founded De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, in partnership with AMASS, maker of clean botanics.



