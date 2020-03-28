Kathy Griffin is Diagnosed With Abdominal Infection Despite COVID-19 Fears

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she does not have virus, but she has been diagnosed with an abdominal infection.

Griffin took a recent trip to the ER with fears that she may have the virus. She took to Twitter to reveal that she was unable to be tested, despite showing "unbearably painful symptoms."

He's lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #virus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 - Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

However, she has since told the Los Angeles Times that she does not have the virus, but is now recovering at home after being diagnosed with an abdominal infection that is being treated with medication.

Griffin is advocating for virus tests to become more readily available.

"I just think it's so obvious that those tests have to be accessible to everybody," Griffin said. "A lot of people, when they hear the president saying everyone who needs a test should get one, they shouldn't have to then go to a hospital where, frankly, they may be exposing themselves or exposing others.

"Hopefully sooner than later you can either go to a pharmacy and get one or they could deliver one at home, something like that."

Read more on the Los Angeles Times.





