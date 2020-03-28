Kathy Griffin is Diagnosed With Abdominal Infection Despite COVID-19 Fears

Article Pixel Mar. 28, 2020  

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she does not have virus, but she has been diagnosed with an abdominal infection.

Griffin took a recent trip to the ER with fears that she may have the virus. She took to Twitter to reveal that she was unable to be tested, despite showing "unbearably painful symptoms."

However, she has since told the Los Angeles Times that she does not have the virus, but is now recovering at home after being diagnosed with an abdominal infection that is being treated with medication.

Griffin is advocating for virus tests to become more readily available.

"I just think it's so obvious that those tests have to be accessible to everybody," Griffin said. "A lot of people, when they hear the president saying everyone who needs a test should get one, they shouldn't have to then go to a hospital where, frankly, they may be exposing themselves or exposing others.

"Hopefully sooner than later you can either go to a pharmacy and get one or they could deliver one at home, something like that."

Read more on the Los Angeles Times.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dancers Responding to AIDS Launches Relief Campaign to Assist Entertainment Community
  • VIDEO: Heidi Blickenstaff Sings Sondheim and More to Raise Money for BC/EFA
  • Rachel Chavkin, Andre de Shields, Taylor Mac and More Launch THE TRICKLE UP to Aid Artists Loss of Income Due to Covid-19
  • Broadway Cares 2020 EASTER BONNET COMPETITION Canceled