Kathy Griffin, Robby Hoffman, Rebecca Black & More Join CANADA'S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS

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A lineup of special guests is joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Priyanka, and Jimbo as judge and jury on the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars. The series premieres on Thursday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus in the US and over 190 territories worldwide, with new episodes premiering each Thursday. Check out a brand new trailer now.

Joining the panel throughout the season are special guest judges, including Emmy Award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin; celebrated comedian and writer Robby Hoffman; pop-disrupting Mexican-American singer, songwriter, DJ, and cult-followed queer icon Rebecca Black; acclaimed fashion writer and editor Christian Allaire; and “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World” S2 winner, Lemon. Additionally, “Canada’s Drag Race” alumni Melinda Verga and Suki Doll will return for special appearances.

As previously announced, the six-episode, one-hour spin-off of “Canada’s Drag Race” brings together nine fan-favourite queens for a second shot at the crown. Aurora Matrix, Jackie Cox, Jada Shada Hudson, Juice Boxx, Makayla Couture, Nearah Nuff, Pythia, Sami Landri, and Tiffany Ann Co. return with unfinished business, battling for the inaugural title of “Canada’s Ultimate All-Star” and a grand prize of $100,000. New episodes of “Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars” stream Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide.

In association with Crave, “Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars” is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner, Shivani Srivastava is Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer and Vice President, Global Content. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming.

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