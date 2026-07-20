Kathy Bates Delivers Powerful Closing Argument in MATLOCK Season 1 Clip

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Kathy Bates anchors a courtroom scene in a newly posted clip from MATLOCK, the Paramount+ drama series, in which her character Matty delivers a closing argument that turns the tide of a harassment case. Facing a jury she believes will not side with her client Alex, Matty draws on a personal memory of her own encounter with a harasser to reframe the stakes of the trial. The scene is drawn from Season 1, Episode 3, titled A Guy Named Greg.

In the clip, Matty openly acknowledges that she once shared the jury's doubts, using that admission as the foundation for a more honest appeal. Rather than relying on legal strategy alone, she confronts what the episode frames as generational blind spots around workplace harassment, ultimately securing a $9 million verdict for her client. The moment is built around Bates's performance, which carries the weight of both personal confession and legal argument.

MATLOCK streams on Paramount+. The series stars Bates in the title role, and the clip illustrates the character's approach of combining lived experience with courtroom instinct to advocate for clients whose cases might otherwise be dismissed.

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