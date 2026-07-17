CLUELESS Clip Shows Cher and Dionne Give Tai a Complete Makeover on Paramount+

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A newly posted clip from CLUELESS, now streaming on Paramount+, spotlights one of the film's central comic set pieces: the full-scale social makeover that Cher and Dionne perform on Tai, a new student they take under their wing. The scene captures the pair overhauling everything from Tai's wardrobe and vocabulary to her workout routine and reading list as they work to transform her into one of the most popular girls at school.

CLUELESS is the 1995 comedy film starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, with Stacey Dash as her best friend Dionne and Brittany Murphy as Tai, the new student who becomes their makeover project. Paul Rudd appears as Josh, Cher's ex-stepbrother, who in the clip pointedly observes that Cher may be treating her new friend more like a personal doll than a person.

The film is available to stream on Paramount+, which also carries a broad library of titles across its catalog. Paramount has been active in posting scene-specific clips from its streaming titles, including a recent 16-minute compilation of Tim Riggins moments from FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS and a best-of reel for Paul Giamatti's character in STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY.

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