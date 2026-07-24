Doug Gains a 'Downstairs Wife' in This THE KING OF QUEENS Season 6 Clip

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A newly posted clip from THE KING OF QUEENS puts Kevin James's Doug Heffernan in an unexpectedly comfortable domestic situation when Holly, played by Nicole Sullivan, moves into the Heffernan household. The episode, Season 6, Episode 24, titled Awful Bigamy, centers on Doug discovering the considerable upside of having what amounts to a second domestic presence in the house, specifically Holly's cooking, which quickly earns her the informal designation of "downstairs wife."

The clip captures the comedic dynamic that made THE KING OF QUEENS a long-running staple of network television, with Doug's enthusiasm for food driving much of the episode's humor. Sullivan's Holly becomes an inadvertent source of domestic bliss for Doug, setting up the kind of situational comedy the series built its reputation on across its run.

The episode illustrates how the show frequently mined its ensemble for conflict and comedy by introducing outside characters into the Heffernan home. Holly's arrival disrupts the household's existing rhythms while simultaneously giving Doug exactly what he wants, a tension the series returned to repeatedly throughout its seasons.

THE KING OF QUEENS is currently streaming in full on Paramount+, where the platform carries the complete run of the series alongside thousands of additional episodes and films from its broader library.

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