Kane Brown & Sarah Hyland Announced as First Hosts for 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

CMT today announced country star Kane Brown and actor, musician and producer Sarah Hyland will be two of the famous faces sharing hosting duties for the "2020 CMT Music Awards," country music's only entirely fan-voted award show, airing Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. In a first for CMT, a total of four individual hosts will take the star-studded stage with two additional hosts to be revealed closer to air date.

"From our first conversations about this year's show, we knew we wanted multiple hosts who reflected both our artists and our audience," said CMT show producers. "Kane and Sarah are young stars on momentous career rolls: Sarah is an award-winning, sought-after Hollywood actor who's been a familiar face to millions of TV households for over 10 years; and Kane is a self-made success story who has skyrocketed to COUNTRY MUSIC fame by crossing musical genres and delivering history-making hits. We're thrilled to welcome them both to their first-time hosting duties at the CMT Music Awards."

CMT producers continue: "And in true 2020 fashion, where just about anything can happen, we have a big surprise up our collective sleeves, and look forward to announcing our final two hosts to add to this illuminous line-up."

Shared Kane Brown: "The CMT MUSIC AWARDS have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate. I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I'm excited to join this year as a first-time host and can't wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

Added Sarah Hyland: "I'm so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT MUSIC AWARDS this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can't wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

As previously announced, Brown along with fellow hitmakers Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will take the stage at this year's "2020 CMT Music Awards," alongside country music's biggest breakout artists Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning on the Ram Side Stage, all bringing Nashville's one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Fan voting is now open at vote.cmt.com and continues until Monday, October 12 at 12PM EST. A full list of nominations can be found here.

"2020 CMT Music Awards" is executive produced by CMT's Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment's John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

Official sponsors of the "2020 CMT Music Awards" are Kit Kat®, PEDIGREE® and the Ram Truck Brand.

