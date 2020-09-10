Kaitlyn Dever Joins DOPESICK With Michael Keaton

The series will premiere on Hulu.

Deadline reports that "Dear Evan Hansen" movie star Kaitlyn Dever has signed on to "Dopesick," a new Hulu limited series starring Michael Keaton.

The series hails from Danny Strong and Barry Levinson.

"Dopesick" is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction. It takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA and to the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history.

Dever will play Betsy, a proud female coal miner and patient of Keaton's Dr. Finnix. They have a close relationship that gets tested with the release of the new painkiller, OxyContin.'

Dever is known for roles in "Booksmart," "Unbelievable," and "Justified." She will play Zoe Murphy in the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film.

