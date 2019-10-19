KUSHIEL'S LEGACY by Jacqueline Carey Acquired by Lionsgate

This week, Publishers Marketplace revealed that Lionsgate scooped up acquisition rights for all nine volumes of Jacqueline Carey's beloved high fantasy series Kushiel's Legacy. At the time, it is unclear if Lionsgate is planning a film franchise or looking to bring the series to a cable channel as a series in the vein of Game of Thrones or Outlander or The White Queen, which all had successful leaps from page to screen.

The newsletter listed Lionsgate Executive Vice President of Television Business Affairs as producer.

Social media lit up with news of the acquisition, with fans recounting their love of their series and hoping that it will ultimately become a television series and bring more fans to the franchise.

BroadwayWorld Books will keep you updated as more information is revealed.

ABOUT KUSHIEL'S DART, the first book in the original trilogy:

The land of Terre d'Ange is a place of unsurpassing beauty and grace. It is said that angels found the land and saw it was good... and the ensuing race that rose from the seed of angels and men live by one simple rule: Love as thou wilt.



Phèdre nó Delaunay is a young woman who was born with a scarlet mote in her left eye. Sold into indentured servitude as a child, her bond is purchased by Anafiel Delaunay, a nobleman with very a special mission... and the first one to recognize who and what she is: one pricked by Kushiel's Dart, chosen to forever experience pain and pleasure as one.



Phèdre is trained equally in the courtly arts and the talents of the bedchamber, but, above all, the ability to observe, remember, and analyze. Almost as talented a spy as she is courtesan, Phèdre stumbles upon a plot that threatens the very foundations of her homeland. Treachery sets her on her path; love and honor goad her further. And in the doing, it will take her to the edge of despair... and beyond. Hateful friend, loving enemy, beloved assassin; they can all wear the same glittering mask in this world, and Phèdre will get but one chance to save all that she holds dear.



Set in a world of cunning poets, deadly courtiers, heroic traitors, and a truly Machiavellian villainess, this is a novel of grandeur, luxuriance, sacrifice, betrayal, and deeply laid conspiracies. Not since Dune has there been an epic on the scale of Kushiel's Dart-a massive tale about the violent death of an old age, and the birth of a new.





