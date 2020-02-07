KNIVES OUT Sequel in the Works at Lionsgate

Lionsgate is working on a sequel to "Knives Out," according to Variety.

The studio is planning to start production on another "Knives Out" and "John Wick 4," the latter of which was given a May 21, 2021 release.

"Knives Out" received Golden Globes nominations and the film's writer and director Rian Johnson received an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Toni Collette, and Ana de Armas.

In Knives Out, when renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey's untimely demise.

The film is close to breaking $300 million at the worldwide box office. "Knives Out" was produced by Lionsgate and MRC for a reported $40 million.

