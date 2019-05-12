KILLING EVE Wins Big at The BAFTA TV Awards - Full List!

BBC America has announced the winners for this year's BAFTA TV Awards. This year's big winner was Killing Eve, which took home three awards, for best drama series, best actress for Jodie Comer and best supporting actress for Fiona Shaw.

The awards were hosted by five-time BAFTA TV Award winner Graham Norton, who returned to hosting after a two-year hiatus. This year marked his 11th time hosting since 2005.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Drama series:

"Killing Eve"

International:

"Succession"

Miniseries:

"A Very English Scandal"

Leading actress:

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Leading actor:

Benedict Cumberbatch - "Patrick Melrose"

Supporting actress

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Supporting actor:

Ben Whishaw - "A Very English Scandal"

Scripted comedy:

"Sally4Ever"

Female performance in a comedy program:

Jessica Hynes - "There She Goes"

Male performance in a comedy program:

Steve Pemberton - "Inside No. 9"

Single drama:

"Killed By My Debt"

Single documentary:

"Gun No. 6"

Comedy entertainment program:

"A League Of Their Own"

Entertainment performance:

Lee Mack - "Would I Lie To You?"

Entertainment program:

"Britain's Got Talent"

Specialist factual:

"Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley"

Reality & constructed factual:

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here"

Factual series:

"Louis Theroux's Altered States"

Features:

"Who Do You Think You Are?"

Current affairs:

"Myanmar's KILLING FIELDS (Dispatches)"

Live event:

"The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance"

News coverage:

"Cambridge Analytica Uncovered" - ITN/Channel 4

Short form program:

"Missed Call"

Soap & continuing drama:

"Eastenders"

Sport:

"2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden"

Virgin TV's must-see moment (voted for by the public)

"Bodyguard"

BAFTA Fellowship (previously announced)

Joan Bakewell

Special award (previously announced)

Nicola Shindler





