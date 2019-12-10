KIDLESS Comedy in Development at Fox

Variety reports that FOX is developing "Kidless," a new comedy from "Single Parents" executive producer Mnelik Belilgne.

Jamie Tarses also executive produces. The pair worked together previously on "Champaign ILL" and "The Mayor."

The series is described as an ensemble comedy that follows two married couples, a widow, and a single dad, who must reimagine their lives now that their kids have left the nest.

It is based loosely on Mnelik's own parents and their lives post-kids.

