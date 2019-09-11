Justin Baldoni's CLOUDS Casts Leads

According to The Hollywood Reporter, upcoming teen drama "Clouds," from "Jane the Virgin" actor Justin Baldoni, has cast its leads.

Steffan "Fin" Argus, Madison Iseman and Sabrina Carpenter have been cast. Argus is essentially a newcomer; Iseman starred in "Annabelle Comes Home"; Sabrina Carpenter is a singer and former Disney Channel Star.

Justin Baldoni helms the true story of Zach Sobiech, a high school kid who is diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Sobiech faced the disease by turning to music and writing the song "Clouds," which went viral as a Youtube video and reached No. 1 on iTunes prior to his death in 2013 at the age of 18.

The project is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher, written by Sobiech's mother, Laura Sobiech.

Argus plays Zach, who at first doesn't take the disease very seriously. When reality begins to set in, he realizes he would like to make a difference. The actor nabbed the role in part due to his musical abilities; when he was younger, Argus was a member of Kids Bop, the sensation that recorded albums and toured NORTH AMERICA performing kid-friendly Pop songs.

Carpenter will play Sobiech's best friend with whom he writes songs. Iseman will play Sobiech's romantic interest.

Listen to "Clouds" here:

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





