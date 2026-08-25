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Josh Swickard sat down with hosts Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart on SOAPY, the CBS podcast dedicated to the soap opera industry, to discuss his journey from small-town Illinois to daytime television stardom. The General Hospital actor detailed his childhood as the son of a preacher and how that upbringing shaped his early years before he found his way into acting.

During the conversation, Swickard walked through his early days trying to break into Hollywood and the winding road that eventually led him to landing a role in soaps. He also spoke about how his prolific run of holiday movies got its start, a career path that has become a signature part of his work outside of daytime television.

Swickard also touched on what it is like working alongside his wife, sharing insight into their creative partnership and previewing what fans can expect next from their Christmas Canon. The discussion offered a glimpse into how the couple balances collaboration both on screen and at home.

The actor rounded out the appearance by discussing a major lifestyle shift, his move to a farm, giving listeners a look at his life away from set. The episode continues SOAPY's format of in-depth conversations with soap opera figures, available on CBS's YouTube channel and wherever podcasts are found.

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