Josh Duhamel on RANSOM CANYON Season 2 and Training to Ride Horses

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Horseback riding training and what lies ahead in the second season of RANSOM CANYON were the focus when Josh Duhamel sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Duhamel spoke about the preparation required to convincingly portray ranch life on the Netflix drama, detailing the work that went into getting comfortable on horseback for the role.

RANSOM CANYON is a Netflix series. The show drew considerable attention during its first season, climbing to the number one spot on the platform, as cast members have noted in multiple recent interviews promoting the new season.

Duhamel's appearance adds to a wave of RANSOM CANYON press ahead of season 2. Co-star Patricia Clarkson recently discussed her role in the new season on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, and Minka Kelly has made the rounds on several programs to talk about her return to the series.

On LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, Duhamel offered a look at where the story goes in season 2, giving viewers a sense of the new chapter while reflecting on the physical demands the production placed on its cast through the riding requirements alone.

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