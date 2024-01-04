Jonathan Majors to Sit Down on GOOD MORNING AMERICA For First Interview Following Guilty Verdict

The interview will premiere on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST).

By: Jan. 04, 2024

ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors in his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The interview will premiere on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know” (1:00 p.m. EST/Noon CST) and more.

The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00 p.m. EST). ABC News Studios' “IMPACT x Nightline” will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-heard portions and additional reporting on the story, beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, only on Hulu.

Photo: ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II*



