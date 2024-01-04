Jonathan Majors to Sit Down on GOOD MORNING AMERICA For First Interview Following Guilty Verdict

ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis has an exclusive interview with actor Jonathan Majors in his first interview since a jury found him guilty of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The interview will premiere on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), and air across additional ABC News programs and platforms, including “GMA3: What You Need to Know” (1:00 p.m. EST/Noon CST) and more.

The extended interview will stream on ABC News Live‘s “Prime with Linsey Davis” on Monday, Jan. 8 (7:00 p.m. EST). ABC News Studios' “IMPACT x Nightline” will stream a half-hour special with more from the interview, including never-before-heard portions and additional reporting on the story, beginning Thursday, Jan. 11, only on Hulu.

Photo: ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II*