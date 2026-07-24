Jon Ossoff Destroys Pete Hegseth; Elon Musk Mocked for AI ODYSSEY After MAGA Meltdown

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LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS turned its "A Closer Look" segment on a cluster of political flashpoints: senators grilling Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, President Trump snapping at a reporter who asked whether he had a plan to end the conflict, and Elon Musk drawing mockery for an AI-generated version of The Odyssey following what the segment frames as a MAGA meltdown.

The segment follows the show's recurring format of extended political commentary, with host Seth Meyers stitching together news clips and analysis to build a satirical case around the week's headlines. The Hegseth exchange provided sharp material, with senators demanding answers on military strategy while the administration offered limited clarity on its Iran policy.

The Musk thread added a cultural dimension to the segment, with the AI Odyssey project serving as a punchline tied to broader criticism of the tech billionaire's recent public behavior. Trump's reported confrontation with a reporter over Iran war planning rounded out the trio of targets Meyers examined in the installment.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS airs weeknights at 12:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock. The show's recent guest lineup has included a range of figures across entertainment and politics, with the "A Closer Look" segment remaining a consistent anchor of each episode.

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