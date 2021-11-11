Jon M. Chu Tapped to Direct Dr. Seuss' OH THE PLACES YOU'LL GO! Animated Musical Film

Jon. M Chu has been tapped to direct a new animated film adaption of Dr. Seuss' Oh The Places You'll Go!

Deadline reports that the film is slated to premiere in 2027, bringing the iconic stories and characters into an all-new musical movie! Bad Boy Productions has been selected to adapt the 1990 book into a screenplay.

The film is part of Warner Animation's latest effort in bringing more of Dr. Seuss' beloved books to the big screen. Other adaptions include a new Cat in the Hat animated feature, set for 2024, and a Thing One & Thing Two (working title) film currently in development.

Jon M. Chu recently announced that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in his upcoming Wicked film, which will begin production next year. He recently directed the film adaption of Lin Manuel Miranda's In The Heights. His other credits include Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up: 2, and Justin Bieber's Never Say Never.