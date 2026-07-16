Jon Bernthal Discusses DOG DAY AFTERNOON Broadway Closing and Upcoming Film Roles

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Jon Bernthal sat down with TODAY to discuss the close of his Broadway debut in DOG DAY AFTERNOON, which completed its run at the August Wilson Theatre following 21 previews and 120 regular performances. The conversation covered both his stage work and two high-profile screen projects currently generating attention.

In the interview, Bernthal spoke about his role in the upcoming film THE ODYSSEY, in which he plays the betrayed king of Sparta. He also addressed his return as The Punisher in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, saying of the character, "It's a character I care deeply about." The remarks offer a rare look at how Bernthal is balancing a stage career alongside major franchise commitments.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON closed at the August Wilson Theatre, with the venue set to welcome PARANORMAL ACTIVITY beginning previews on August 14. The production marked a significant moment for its cast, including Michael Shayan, who was honored by New York City Council Member Carl Wilson as the first openly queer Iranian-Jewish man to perform on Broadway during the show's run.

The play was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, as noted in prior coverage of the production. Bernthal's Broadway debut drew sustained attention throughout the run, and the TODAY appearance marks one of his final reflections on the experience as the production officially closes its doors.

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