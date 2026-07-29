John Stamos Recalls Accidentally Yelling at Elizabeth Taylor on GENERAL HOSPITAL Set

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John Stamos shared a story about accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor while working on the set of GENERAL HOSPITAL during a recent appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. The anecdote gave host Jimmy Fallon and the audience a look back at Stamos's early soap opera days, when Taylor made a memorable guest appearance on the long-running series.

Beyond the throwback story, Stamos used the conversation to talk about his current work in front of the camera. He discussed starring in the vertical drama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire, a format that has become part of the streaming landscape's shift toward short-form, mobile-friendly storytelling.

Stamos also spoke about his role in Season 2 of THE HUNTING WIVES, giving viewers a sense of what he has coming up beyond the vertical drama project. The appearance let him move between reflecting on decades-old set stories and previewing newer television work in the same conversation.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON's regular weeknight lineup on NBC, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.

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