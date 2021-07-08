John Driskell Hopkins Pens Emotive Theme Song To Discovery Network's WAVEMAKERS

Today, John Driskell Hopkins shares "I'll Take You Home"; an emotive new song from Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band-member which is inspired by a story of extraordinary resilience, tragedy, and a remarkable response.

A story that begins with eleven-year-old Georgian Grace Bunke's diagnosis with the rare bone cancer osteosarcoma, embodies the spirit of her fight to live an inspirational life before her tragic passing on the eve of her fifteenth birthday, and illustrates the far-reaching legacy she left through her work for the nonprofit Swim Across America.

A story that is set to be aired in the six-part Discovery Network docuseries, WaveMakers. Beginning July 8th at 8pm ET. The series follows the stories behind a number of families taking part in charity swims across America to raise money for cancer research, including Grace Bunke's.

Hopkins' involvement with this story is drawn from his family's personal connection to Grace Bunke. His daughters attended the same elementary school in Marietta, Georgia, and he was greatly moved by Grace's spirit as her, and her family, undertook their battle against this aggressive strain of cancer. To honor Grace's legacy, a portion of the song's proceeds will be donated to Swim Across America.

From her diagnosis, Grace remained a passionate athlete and committed to living her life to the fullest. Even when the complications of her cancer led to a partial leg amputation, Grace embraced the world of swimming, taking part in sponsored swim meets in aid of Swim Across America, and eventually achieving a USA Paralympic cap shortly before her passing. As she said, "I swim because it helps me to forget. It helps me to forget that my cancer keeps coming back threatening to steal the air from my lungs and stop my heart from beating. I swim because in the water, I have a chance to be extraordinary despite the physical disability that my cancer caused. I swim because it is a chance to challenge myself, to fight through pain and discomfort, and emerge on the other side stronger and tougher and more resilient than I was before."

In memory of, and as tribute to, "Amazing Grace", her mother Vicki Bunke will be taking part in fourteen Swim Across America meets this year with the goal of raising $100,000 towards research into this mysterious disease. Vicki explains what drives Team Amazing Grace, "We swim to honor Grace. We swim because she can't. We swim for a better future in which someone like Grace is alive and well and swimming with us. We swim because hope has no finish line."

For more information about Grace and Vicki Bunke, as well as Swim Across America, please visit the Team Amazing Grace webpage.

About John Driskell Hopkins:

John Driskell Hopkins is a Grammy-winning founding-member of The Zac Brown Band, and an acclaimed songwriter. Hopkins recently released the solo album Lonesome High, which gained plaudits from Billboard, Rolling Stone and The Boot. He will be hitting the road both with Zac Brown Band and for a series of solo concerts across the US this summer.

About Swim Across America:

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related charity events. Founded in 1987, Swim Across America has granted more than $100 million that has funded cancer research and clinical trials. With the help of volunteers nationwide and Olympians, Swim Across America grants have been at the forefront of leading to new treatments in immunotherapy and gene therapy. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SAASwim.