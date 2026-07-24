Anya Taylor-Joy Ransacks a Beach House in Full LUCKY Scene
The crime-drama series also stars Drew Starkey, Timothy Olyphant, and Annette Bening.
A full scene from LUCKY, now streaming on Apple TV, shows Anya Taylor-Joy's character methodically ransacking a beach house in a sequence that captures the high-stakes tension at the center of the crime-drama series. The clip, released by Apple TV, puts Taylor-Joy's con artist front and center as she tears through the space with focused urgency, illustrating the kind of pressure her character operates under throughout the series.
LUCKY is based on a best-selling book and was created by Jonathan Tropper and Reese Witherspoon. The series follows Lucky, a con artist played by Taylor-Joy, who is forced to go on the run after a multi-million-dollar heist goes wrong. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life and find a way out. The ensemble cast includes Drew Starkey, Timothy Olyphant, Annette Bening, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, William Fichtner, Eric Lange, and Clifton Collins Jr.
The series premiered on July 15 on Apple TV. The beach house scene offers a self-contained look at the show's tone, blending crime-thriller momentum with the kind of character-driven tension that has drawn comparisons to series including KILLING EVE, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, and DEAD TO ME.
Apple TV has been active in releasing scene-specific clips from its current slate. The platform is also streaming SILO Season 3, WIDOW'S BAY, and PLURIBUS, among other originals currently in their runs.