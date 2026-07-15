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Joel McHale Talks Pandemic Guest Hosting, 30th Anniversary & More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

McHale and Barinholtz also face off in a Meat Off segment and discuss working with RuPaul.

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A new clip from JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE features Joel McHale sitting down with guest host Ike Barinholtz for a wide-ranging conversation that covers McHale's experience hosting the show remotely from his house during the pandemic, his 30th wedding anniversary, and his new series THE 1% CLUB. The two also recalled first meeting each other at Gold's Gym in Hollywood, and McHale discussed his work with RuPaul before the segment culminated in what the show billed as a Meat Off between the two.

Barinholtz is among a group of celebrities tapped to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel this summer. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the summer guest host lineup also includes Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Oscar and Tony-nominee Colman Domingo, and Jelly Roll, with the rotation beginning the week of July 6.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

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