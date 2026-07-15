Joel McHale Talks Pandemic Guest Hosting, 30th Anniversary & More on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A new clip from JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE features Joel McHale sitting down with guest host Ike Barinholtz for a wide-ranging conversation that covers McHale's experience hosting the show remotely from his house during the pandemic, his 30th wedding anniversary, and his new series THE 1% CLUB. The two also recalled first meeting each other at Gold's Gym in Hollywood, and McHale discussed his work with RuPaul before the segment culminated in what the show billed as a Meat Off between the two.

Barinholtz is among a group of celebrities tapped to fill in for Jimmy Kimmel this summer. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the summer guest host lineup also includes Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Oscar and Tony-nominee Colman Domingo, and Jelly Roll, with the rotation beginning the week of July 6.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Ben Marshall Talks Kissing Harry Styles on SNL & Working with Kevin Hart on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...