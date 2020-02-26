Joe Rogan to Make His Madison Square Garden Debut

The Madison Square Garden Company and Metropolitan Entertainment announced today that standup comedian Joe Rogan will be making his Madison Square Garden debut on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 8PM, as part of his Sacred Clown Tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 9:00AM.

Over his career of more than 25 years, Joe Rogan has sold out theaters internationally with his inquisitive and intense comedic style. Having quickly sold out consecutive performances in New York City over the past seven years, the Sacred Clown Tour will mark Rogan's return to the Big Apple. His podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," is the most popular podcast online. Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) and now calls UFC Pay Per View events in North America.

Rogan's sixth hour-long comedy special, "Joe Rogan: Strange Times," premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan's previous comedy specials include "Joe Rogan: Triggered" (2016) for Netflix; "Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High," (2014) for Comedy Central; "Joe Rogan Live From The Tabernacle," (2012) released via his website; "Talking Monkeys in Space" (2009) on CD & DVD, and "Joe Rogan Live" (2007) on DVD.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 9:00AM on Friday, February 28 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, February 29. Prices range from $39.50 to $125.00.





Related Articles View More TV Stories