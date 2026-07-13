Matt Cornett Shares Olivia Rodrigo's Songwriting Advice on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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Matt Cornett sat down on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to talk about his starring role in the new Prime Video series Every Year After, sharing details about the project and reflecting on his creative influences. During the conversation, Cornett recalled the songwriting advice he received from his HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES co-star Olivia Rodrigo, offering a candid look at how that experience shaped his own relationship with music.

Cornett also recounted the story of his chemistry read with co-star Sadie Soverall, which took place over Zoom. He described the experience as both intimate and, by his own account, hilarious given the circumstances of a remote audition format.

Every Year After is a new series streaming on Prime Video. Cornett, who rose to prominence through his work on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES alongside Rodrigo, spoke openly about how collaborating with her on that project left a lasting impression on his approach to songwriting and performance.