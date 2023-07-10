Interview: THEATER CAMP Stars Jimmy Tatro & Owen Thiele Look Back on Their Camp Experiences

Start packing your bags! Theater Camp opens in theaters this Friday, July 14.

The film was directed by Nick Lieberman and Molly Gordon, who co-created the film with Gordon's co-stars Noah Galvin and Ben Platt.

The film also stars Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, and Caroline Aaron, with special appearances by Amy Sedaris and Priscilla Lopez.

As summer rolls around again, kids are gathering from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York that’s a haven for budding performers. After its indomitable founder Joan (Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless “crypto bro” son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is tasked with keeping the thespian paradise running.

With financial ruin looming, Troy must join forces with Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), and their band of eccentric teachers to come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night.

Ahead of the film's premiere, we caught up with stars Jimmy Tatro and Owen Thiele to look back on their camp experiences, their favorite days on set, and more.

Watch the new interview here: