Adam Lambert Discusses New Album ADAM and His Move to New York City on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A new clip from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW features singer Adam Lambert in conversation with host Kelly Clarkson, touching on his self-titled album ADAM, his recent relocation from Los Angeles to New York City, and a personal philosophy he calls JOMO, the joy of missing out.

In the segment, Lambert explains how the move to New York City directly shaped the new album, describing ADAM as a project that reflects what he has learned across his career. He frames JOMO as a deliberate embrace of quieter, more intentional living, a counterpoint to the cultural pressure to be constantly present and visible.

Lambert also opens up about a formative influence, sharing how Elvis Presley changed his life growing up and contributed to his development as a performer. The conversation offers a candid look at how Lambert is approaching this chapter of his career, both creatively and personally.