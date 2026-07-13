Adam Lambert Discusses New Album ADAM and His Move to New York City on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Lambert also reflects on how Elvis influenced him growing up and what the new record represents in his career.
A new clip from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW features singer Adam Lambert in conversation with host Kelly Clarkson, touching on his self-titled album ADAM, his recent relocation from Los Angeles to New York City, and a personal philosophy he calls JOMO, the joy of missing out.
In the segment, Lambert explains how the move to New York City directly shaped the new album, describing ADAM as a project that reflects what he has learned across his career. He frames JOMO as a deliberate embrace of quieter, more intentional living, a counterpoint to the cultural pressure to be constantly present and visible.
Lambert also opens up about a formative influence, sharing how Elvis Presley changed his life growing up and contributed to his development as a performer. The conversation offers a candid look at how Lambert is approaching this chapter of his career, both creatively and personally.