Video: Apple TV Unveils Sneak Peek of LUCKY Series Premiere

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode of “Lucky,” ahead of the global premiere on Wednesday. Titled "No Shortcuts," Episode 101 picks up with Lucky, who, after a wild night in Vegas, wakes up to discover her world has been turned upside down.

In her first series role since The Queen's Gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy plays the title character, a runaway con artist trying to avoid capture after a botched heist leads to pursuit by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, played by Tony-nominated Annette Bening.

Taylor-Joy also executive produces the limited series, which will debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15. In addition to Bening, the star-studded ensemble cast also features Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins, Jr., and William Fichtner.

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. Hailing from Apple Studios, Lucky is created, co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Cassie Pappas.

The series is executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, is also executive producing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple