Jimmy Fallon, Anne Hathaway & More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

The lineup of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 26-30.

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Oct. 26-30.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Oct. 26 - Actress ANNE HATHAWAY talks about the series "Witches," and "Live's Countdown to Halloween" begins with lifestyle expert AMY GOODMAN demonstrating ways to party at home this Halloween.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Host of "The Tonight Show" JIMMY FALLON talks about his book "5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas," and Kelly and Ryan catch up with JESSICA CAPSHAW and talk to her about the film "Holidate." Also, "Live's Countdown to Halloween" continues with pumpkin artist HUGH McMAHON teaching how to "pump up a pumpkin."

Wednesday, Oct. 28 - LORRAINE BRACCO details her role in the series "My Big Italian Adventure."

Thursday, Oct. 29 - Actor SAM HEUGHAN returns to "Live" to talk about the book "Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other," and "Live's Countdown to Halloween" ends with last-minute, DIY costumes from "Woman's Day" content director MEAGHAN MURPHY.

Friday, Oct. 30 - It's time for the 2020 edition of the show's annual Halloween extravaganza! With "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost as Scary as Real Life," Kelly and Ryan pay homage to the year's hottest viral moments and trends in Pop culture and entertainment, with cameos from actress and Broadway star KRISTIN CHENOWETH, "Survivor" host JEFF PROBST, "Dr. Pimple Popper" DR. SANDRA LEE, and DR. TERRY DUBROW and DR. PAUL NASSIF from "Botched.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

View More TV Stories Related Articles