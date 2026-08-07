Jim Carrey to Star in Live-Action THE JETSONS Movie Reimagining

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A live-action film adaptation of the classic animated series THE JETSONS is officially in the works, with comedian Jim Carrey set to star, according to a report from TODAY. The project reimagines the futuristic cartoon family for a new live-action treatment, though further plot and casting details have not yet been revealed.

THE JETSONS originally aired as an animated sitcom in the 1960s, imagining a space-age family navigating everyday life with flying cars and robotic helpers. Carrey, known for his comedic film work, is now attached to headline the new adaptation, bringing his star power to the project as it moves toward production.

Details on the film's release timeline, director, or supporting cast have not yet been announced. The TODAY segment noted only that the movie is currently in development, with Carrey's involvement marking the most significant update so far on the long-gestating project.

As more information emerges about the production, including casting and creative team announcements, further details are expected to surface. For now, the news confirms that the beloved animated family is headed for a live-action reinvention with Carrey in the fold.

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