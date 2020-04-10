Jerry Seinfeld to Debut New Standup Special on Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld newest standup special will debut May 5 on Netflix, according to Variety.

The hour-long special is titled "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" and features Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

In 2017, Seinfeld signed a production deal with Netflix hat guaranteed two original standup specials. The first special was released in 2017 and was titled "Jerry Before Seinfeld." It featured a mix of modern-day standup sets with previously never-before-seen materials from his life, including videos from his childhood, legal pads filled with jokes he has written since 1975, and more.

Seinfeld also works with Netflix on his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The latest season premiered in June 2019 and featured conversations with celebrities such as Eddie Murphy, Martin Short, Jamie Foxx, and Matthew Broderick.

Read the original article on Variety.





