Jennifer Hudson Attempts TikTok's Biggest Viral Dance Trends On Her Show

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Jennifer Hudson traded her usual interview chair for the dance floor on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, taking on a lineup of TikTok's most viral dance trends in a studio segment built around the host's own attempt to keep up. Rather than sitting down with a guest, Hudson put herself in the spotlight, working through a series of the platform's buzziest choreography moments in front of her studio audience.

The segment continues a pattern Hudson has established on her daytime program, where she regularly steps away from standard sit-down formats in favor of looser, more physical bits that put her own reactions and abilities on display. That approach has shown up across recent episodes built around everything from taste-testing bizarre viral foods to unscripted riffing with guests, giving Hudson room to be the one caught off guard rather than the one asking the questions.

This installment leaned entirely into internet dance culture, with Hudson working through trends that have circulated widely on TikTok rather than promoting a specific guest, project, or performer. The format let the segment breathe as its own moment of physical comedy and effort, with Hudson's attempts at the choreography driving the segment rather than any outside promotional tie-in.

The dance segment fits comfortably alongside other recent studio bits on the show, including a segment where Hudson sampled a batch of unusual viral food trends, both reflecting the show's habit of turning internet culture into interactive, in-studio challenges for its host.

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