Jeff Hiller on His Emmy Nod for 7 Minutes of Screen Time in PLURIBUS

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Jeff Hiller sat down with Jordan Klepper on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor, earned for roughly seven minutes of screen time in Apple TV's PLURIBUS. Hiller and Klepper, both noted for their height, joked about the nomination potentially turning him into what the segment described as the Dame Judi Dench of the Emmys.

Hiller described his PLURIBUS character as a kind of human embodiment of ChatGPT, a detail that shaped how he approached the small but memorable role. He also spoke about his work on Apple TV's Widow's Bay, where he said he leaned on improvisation to build his performance.

Much of the conversation centered on how audiences recognize him differently depending on which project they know him from, with Hiller noting he can tell which show people notice him from. That contrast between the PLURIBUS role and the improv-driven Widow's Bay performance was a recurring thread in the interview.

PLURIBUS is an Apple TV science fiction drama, and fellow cast member Karolina Wydra also earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Zosia. Hiller's nod for a role built on just minutes of footage added to the show's broader awards conversation this cycle.

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