Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe to Provide Narration And Voice To BLIND LOGIC: The Ralph R Teetor Story

Blind Logic Productions send their Season's Greetings and announces that Emmy Award winning host and narrator Mike Rowe is providing the narration and Emmy Award winning actor Jeff Daniels is voicing Ralph Teetor for their documentary film, Blind Logic - The Ralph R. Teetor Story.

Other voices provided by Emmy Award nominated Barry Corbin (Killers of the Flower Moon, Yellowstone), Rick Zieff (Mississippi Burning, Terminator 3), Andy Rothstein, Ben Good, and John Matthew.

As Mike Rowe commented, "I narrated this film because Ralph Teetor epitomizes the work ethic, which we value at our Mikeworks Foundation." Rick Zieff also stated to Jack Teetor, "As I discovered more about Ralph Teetor, I was astounded by his remarkable courage to persevere through his life of blindness with such grace."

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the insightful President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The documentary follows the remarkable journey in America's heartland of an automotive pioneer and visionary from childhood blindness through his life of courage, profound persistence, fierce determination, and distinctive mental vision to become an inventive, insightful leader, and philanthropist.

Known primarily for his invention of the Cruise Control, Teetor also balanced turbine rotors for the Navy in WWI, a crusader for his workers' rights, and posthumously inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame (the Ralph Teetor exhibit resides at the Museum in Dearborn, MI), among other extraordinary achievements.

Ralph Teetor's life spanned the entire development of the American automobile industry. He was granted fifty patents from 1919 to 1946. And to many Indiana families, Teetor is remembered for his generosity, respect, and loyalty to his employees at the Perfect Circle Company in Hagerstown, New Castle, Tipton, and Richmond.

More personal stories of Ralph Teetor are featured by his nephew Tom Teetor, and grandchildren Ralph Meyer, Lucy Meyer Kropp, Jennifer Bloniarz and Ruthie Jones.

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing & Design by award winning and Emmy nominated Jessie Spence & Jonathan Greasley. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

Location shooting for this film took place in South Carolina, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Hagerstown, IN, where the story all began in 1890. This film is currently in post-production and scheduled for release in 2024. See our preview at: https://www.blindlogicproductions.com/video/