Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe to Provide Narration And Voice To BLIND LOGIC: The Ralph R Teetor Story

Scheduled for release in 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Jeff Daniels and Mike Rowe to Provide Narration And Voice To BLIND LOGIC: The Ralph R Teetor Story

Blind Logic Productions send their Season's Greetings and announces that Emmy Award winning host and narrator Mike Rowe is providing the narration and Emmy Award winning actor Jeff Daniels is voicing Ralph Teetor for their documentary film, Blind Logic - The Ralph R. Teetor Story.

Other voices provided by Emmy Award nominated Barry Corbin (Killers of the Flower Moon, Yellowstone), Rick Zieff (Mississippi Burning, Terminator 3), Andy Rothstein, Ben Good, and John Matthew.

As Mike Rowe commented, "I narrated this film because Ralph Teetor epitomizes the work ethic, which we value at our Mikeworks Foundation." Rick Zieff also stated to Jack Teetor, "As I discovered more about Ralph Teetor, I was astounded by his remarkable courage to persevere through his life of blindness with such grace."

This film features renowned trailblazers Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver and 1992 Indy 500 "Rookie of the Year," Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, the insightful President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The documentary follows the remarkable journey in America's heartland of an automotive pioneer and visionary from childhood blindness through his life of courage, profound persistence, fierce determination, and distinctive mental vision to become an inventive, insightful leader, and philanthropist.

Known primarily for his invention of the Cruise Control, Teetor also balanced turbine rotors for the Navy in WWI, a crusader for his workers' rights, and posthumously inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame (the Ralph Teetor exhibit resides at the Museum in Dearborn, MI), among other extraordinary achievements.

Ralph Teetor's life spanned the entire development of the American automobile industry. He was granted fifty patents from 1919 to 1946. And to many Indiana families, Teetor is remembered for his generosity, respect, and loyalty to his employees at the Perfect Circle Company in Hagerstown, New Castle, Tipton, and Richmond.

More personal stories of Ralph Teetor are featured by his nephew Tom Teetor, and grandchildren Ralph Meyer, Lucy Meyer Kropp, Jennifer Bloniarz and Ruthie Jones.

Credits include award winning Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing & Design by award winning and Emmy nominated Jessie Spence & Jonathan Greasley. Written, directed, and produced by Jack Teetor, this documentary is based on the book "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," by Marjorie Teetor Meyer.

Location shooting for this film took place in South Carolina, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Hagerstown, IN, where the story all began in 1890. This film is currently in post-production and scheduled for release in 2024. See our preview at: https://www.blindlogicproductions.com/video/



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Stanley Tucci Takes on New Adventures in Italy With National Geographic Photo
Stanley Tucci Takes on New Adventures in Italy With National Geographic

National Geographic announced the greenlight of TUCCI – THE HEART OF ITALY (working title). The new 10-part docuseries follows the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor across the country as he unlocks the distinct flavors that define each region and discovers the rich versatility of Italy through those he meets along the journey.

2
Kristen Stewart to Be Honored at Sundance With Visionary Award Photo
Kristen Stewart to Be Honored at Sundance With Visionary Award

Kristen Stewart will receive the Visionary Award in recognition of her work as an uncompromising artist and contributions to the field of independent film. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer and was the first American actress to receive a César Award for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria.

3
Robin Roberts THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel Photo
Robin Roberts' THE HARLEM HELLFIGHTERS Coming to the HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY® Channel will premiere its new one-hour documentary “The Harlem Hellfighters” executive produced and narrated by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, with RadicalMedia producing in association with Rock’n Robin Productions.

4
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ Photo
Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey & More Join BMF Season Three on STARZ

STARZ announced several new guest stars will join the growing list of high-profile musicians and celebrities attached to “BMF” season three, including Grammy Award winner Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones (It’s Only Me, 2022) musician and actress Saweetie (“Bel-Air,” “Grown-ish”) and Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
WICKED
SHUCKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
ALADDIN