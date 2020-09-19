Jason Isaacs Joins The Cast Of Film Mode Entertainment's RAINFALL

The film is currently in final post-production.

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment is thrilled to announce the addition of JASON ISAACS (HARRY POTTER series of films, THE OA, THE DEATH OF STALIN, THE PATRIOT, BLACK HAWK DOWN) to the cast of the new sci-fi action filmRAINFALL, the sequel to the highly successful OCCUPATION.

Isaacs brings with him an engaged, global following of millions of dedicated fans stemming from his vast and diverse resume with nearly 150 credits to his name and over $100M (USD) in gross box office earnings.

"The film is a huge, fast paced romp through a world ravaged by years of an attempted Alien colonization. The ensemble cast bring so much richness to the characters, which is important to keep it all grounded." said SPARKE, who promises over 1,500 visual effects to entice fans across the globe.

Film Mode Entertainment is sharing first-look footage with TIFF buyers.

The Australian Screen Industry Network's best feature film winner promises even more visual effects and extraordinary postproduction than the first film. World-renowned VFX houses and artists from Australia, whose credits include Thor Ragnarok, I am Mother and the upcomingShang-Chi, are at the helm of the Sci-Fi action adventure sequel.

Currently in final post production, director LUKE SPARKE returns to take the sequel to the next level.

In addition to OCCUPATION's gifted ensemble cast, KEN JEONG (CRAZY RICH ASIANS, THEHANGOVER) has come onboard to play a character who holds the key to the mystery of the rainfall.

JEONG and DANIEL GILLIES (The Originals, Vampire Diaries) join TEMUERA MORRISON (AQUAMAN), DAN EWING (LOVE AND MONSTERS), MARK COLES SMITH (LAST CAB TO DARWIN), JET TRANTER (THOR RAGNAROK), LAWRENCE MAKOARE (The Lord of the Rings) DAVID ROBERTS (THE MATRIX 2 & 3), DENA KAPLAN (DANCE ACADAMY), VINCE COLOSIMO (CHOPPER), ZAC GARRED, and TRYSTAN GO.



RAINFALL occurs two years into an intergalactic invasion of earth, while survivors in Sydney, Australia, fight back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, THE RESISTANCE and their unexpected allies uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the Alien invaders hell-bent on making earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind.

Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment, who sold the first film into the international market says - "We are extremely excited about the follow up to what has already proven to be a huge success all over the world. This is a testament not only to Luke's talent as a filmmaker but also to audiences' hunger for entertaining and well-produced films. With even bigger F/X and more at stake on the screen, Rainfall is going to conquer the marketplace."

The film is produced by Carly & Carmel Imrie (OCCUPATION, RED BILLABONG) and American co-executive producer Todd Williams (THE NUN, ALEX AND ME) with Monster Picturesdistributing across Australia and New Zealand.

Grant Hardie of Monster Pictures said the OCCUPATION team did an amazing job with the first film so Monster naturally wanted to be on-board for the sequel to deliver the biggest Science fiction blockbuster Australian audiences have ever seen.

Film Mode Entertainment is representing worldwide rights on OCCUPATION: RAINFALL outside of Australia and New Zealand.

