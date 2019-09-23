Jared Padalecki Will Lead Upcoming WALKER, TEXAS RANGER Reboot

Variety reports that a revival of "Walker, Texas Ranger" is in the works, with Jared Padalecki just announced in the title role.

Anna Fricke will executive produce and pen the series. Her other credits include writing on "Wayward Pines" and "Valor." She co-created "Being Humnan."

The series will focus on Walker as he returns from years undercover. A widower and father of two, he begins fighting crime with a new partner, who is one of the only female Rangers in history. Should the project move forward, it would allow Padalecki to smoothly transition off of "Supernatural," which is wrapping its run on The CW after 15 seasons this year.

Padalecki is best known for playing demon hunter Sam Winchester on The CW's long-running "Supernatural," which will end after its upcoming season. He also played Dean Forester on "Gilmore Girls."

Read the original story on Variety.





