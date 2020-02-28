Janina Gavankar Joins ECHO on NBC

Deadline reports that actress Janina Gavankar has joined the cast of "Echo," a new drama pilot at NBC.

Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past - in the body of the victim. They assume the victim's identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Gavankar will play Mel Goodwin, a police officer who's driven and eager to prove herself. She's known for her role on "The Morning Show."

The pilot was written by JJ Bailey, who also created and executive produces.

Read the original story on Deadline.





