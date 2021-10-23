James Russo, Robert LaSardo, and More Join the Cast of Upcoming Film, THE MOB KING

Other notable cast members include Artie Pasquale (The Sopranos, The Brooklyn Banker), Paul Borghese (The Irishman, Back In The Day), Antoni Corone (We Own the Night, Bad Boys II), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes, Paper Empire), Bruce Soscia (The Families Fued) and Anthony Caliendo in his debut. In The Mob King, Capagio reprises his role as Mike White, who navigates his way through the seedy underworld of Miami's most notorious criminal organizations.

Directed by Jorge "Jokes" Yanes (The Roof, Gabriel: Amor Immortal, Eenie Meenie Miney Moe, The MobKing Series), The MobKing is executive produced by Ciro Dapagia and Anthony Caliendo