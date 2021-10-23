James Russo, Robert LaSardo, and More Join the Cast of Upcoming Film, THE MOB KING
The movie is scheduled to premiere in 2022.
James Russo (Django Unchained, Donnie Brasco, Open Range), Robert LaSardo (The Mule, Burn Notice, CSI: Miami), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running for Grace, The Chosen), and Oksana Lada (The Sopranos) have joined Ciro Dapagio (Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles) in the cast of The Mob King, filming in Miami, Florida. The Mob KING film is adapted from Dapagio's 'The MobKing' series which has been acquired by Wanda Halcyon Television, Global Television Operations and Un Nouveau Du Jour for worldwide distribution, and is scheduled to release in 2022.
Other notable cast members include Artie Pasquale (The Sopranos, The Brooklyn Banker), Paul Borghese (The Irishman, Back In The Day), Antoni Corone (We Own the Night, Bad Boys II), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes, Paper Empire), Bruce Soscia (The Families Fued) and Anthony Caliendo in his debut. In The Mob King, Capagio reprises his role as Mike White, who navigates his way through the seedy underworld of Miami's most notorious criminal organizations.
Directed by Jorge "Jokes" Yanes (The Roof, Gabriel: Amor Immortal, Eenie Meenie Miney Moe, The MobKing Series), The MobKing is executive produced by Ciro Dapagia and Anthony Caliendo