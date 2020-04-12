James Gunn Says GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 and THE SUICIDE SQUAD Will Be Released as Planned

Director James Gunn has confirmed on Twitter that, as of now, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, will not be delayed due to the current health crisis.

Gunn revealed this while taking part in a fan Q&A on Twitter. The new Suicide Squad film is set to be released on August 6, 2021, and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY does not yet have a release date.

"We are on or ahead of schedule," Gunn said of The Suicide Squad film. "We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes."

Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 - James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ - James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Other Marvel films that have shifted release dates due to the pandemic, include "Black Widow," "The Eternals," "Shang-Chi," "Doctor Strange 2" and "Thor: Love and Thunder." "Black Panther 2" and "Captain Marvel 2" are scheduled for the first half of 2022.





