Jaleel White Reflects On Being A '90s Icon In New HGTV Series TOTALLY '90S HOUSE

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Jaleel White appeared on TODAY to talk about his new HGTV home renovation series, TOTALLY '90S HOUSE, in which he joins other stars from the decade to help homeowners update properties that have remained frozen in time. White spoke about what it means to be considered a '90s icon and shared his favorite memories from the era before joining the hosts for a round of '90s trivia.

White is widely known for his role on the sitcom FAMILY MATTERS, and during the segment he touched on that legacy as part of the conversation about his connection to '90s pop culture.

In TOTALLY '90S HOUSE, White is joined by other prominent faces from the 1990s as they search out homes still decorated in decade-specific style and give them modern updates.

The trivia segment gave White a chance to test his own recall of 1990s pop culture alongside the TODAY hosts.

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