Jake Hoot To Join Kelly Clarkson For Performance On THE VOICE

Jake Hoot is set to return to THE VOICE stage for a performance of his critically acclaimed power ballad, "I Would've Loved You," alongside his duet partner, Kelly Clarkson. In a full-circle moment, Hoot and his former coach Clarkson will reunite for the 2nd live performance of the track released earlier this year. Tune in to NBC's THE VOICE on Tuesday, May 18th at 8 p.m. EST to catch their performance.



In a People.com exclusive reveal, Hoot shared his excitement for the upcoming opportunity stating, "It's so surreal that I get to not only sing on that stage again, I also get to sing with my coach, Kelly Clarkson, and we get to perform a song that I helped write," Hoot gushed. "I've got all the jitters and nerves from when I was there last, and I'm not even a contestant anymore! So pumped to be back, and I can't thank THE VOICE and Kelly enough for giving me this opportunity!"



Additionally, Clarkson shared her enthusiasm for the performance stating, "There is something so heartwarming about seeing these winners return home to THE VOICE family," Clarkson also shared with the outlet. "I cannot wait to reunite with Jake next week."



Following his record-breaking win on NBC's THE VOICE in 2019, Hoot has gone on to release several tracks including charitable song and video, "Tennessee Strong," which reached Top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart, debut single "Dangerous Thing," special Father's Day song, "The Best Job I Ever Had," and heartwarming love song, "Nadine." Drawing inspiration from his childhood in the Dominican Republic, Hoot released a cover of "La Bamba" from his debut EP which landed in the Top 10 on the iTunes Latin charts.



Most recently, Hoot released his debut EP Love Out Of Time featuring lead-off single and duet with Kelly Clarkson, "I Would've Loved You." Hoot and Clarkson performed the 'bombastic power ballad' (Billboard) on The Kelly Clarkson Show and appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to chat about the success of the track. Produced by hit songwriter/producer Danny Myrick, Love Out Of Time topped both the iTunes All Genre and Country Albums charts upon its release. The music video for "I Would've Loved You" has accumulated more than 7 million views and went No. 1 on the iTunes All Genre Music Videos chart. Click HERE to find the entire Love Out Of Time EP on your preferred digital platform and HERE to purchase a physical copy.



Currently amassing more than 6 million streams, nearly 80K downloads, 3.5 million YouTube views, and celebrating his third Grand Ole Opry performance, the future proves bright for this mega-talent with a heart of gold.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Volk Photography