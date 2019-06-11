Jada Pinkett Smith To Receive Trailblazer Award At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV revealed today that multifaceted entertainer and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith will be honored with the "Trailblazer" Award during the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." The award, which recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment, will be presented to Pinkett Smith by her "Girls Trip" co-star Tiffany Haddish. Hosted by "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, this year's show will air Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

Pinkett Smith came onto the scene in the 1990s and quickly established herself in the entertainment industry with a breakthrough performance in the cult comedy, "The Nutty Professor." Since then, she has starred in more than 20 films, including "Girls Trip," which was the highest grossing comedy of 2017 and made history by becoming the first film produced, directed, written, and starring African Americans to gross more than $100 million mark at the box office. Pinkett Smith is currently making headlines with her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne. The Emmy-nominated series is the highest watched show on Facebook.

MTV previously announced that "RBG," "Game of Thrones" and "Avengers: Endgame" received the most nominations, with four apiece. New categories this year include Reality Royalty, Most Meme-able Moment, and Best Real-Life Hero, while fan favorites like Best Kiss, Best Hero and Best Villain remain. MTV continues to collapse THE DIVIDE between film, television and streaming, as well as nominating the best performances no matter screen, genre or gender.

Music sensation Lizzo will perform at this year's award show, as well as singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi, who will perform his hit song "Paradise."

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will serve as Executive Producer with MTV's Amy Doyle, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf for the "2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards." Rick Austin will also serve as Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joseph Buoye and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of production. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are Executives in Charge of Music.

Official sponsors of the 2019 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" include M&M'S®, MTN DEW®, Taco Bell®, and truth®.

