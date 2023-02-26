JESUS WOULD HAVE LOVED PUNK ROCK to Play Mammoth Film Festival in March

Independent film "Jesus Would Have Loved Punk Rock" is set to make its world premiere at the Mammoth Film Festival next month in California. Broadway veteran and Grammy nominated Samantha Williams and Maddie Lucas star as Veronica and Annie, two students who take on the corrupt teachers at their Catholic high school. The female led short is the directorial debut of filmmaker and producer Abbey George, and is set to premiere on Sunday, March 5th at 10am PST.

"We're excited to bring this story to Mammoth," said Abbey George, "I hope this film can inspire women who are new to the industry to stop waiting for permission and just go ahead and make their movies. Because you can pull it off, you are ready." Abbey is a filmmaker, producer, and talent agent in training based in New York City. Abbey has produced dozens on indie projects, including music videos for The Neverends and an up-and-coming web series, "Quarter Life Crisis." Abbey is the founder of Abbey George Productions, a production company that aims to develop new and exciting works that give voice to complex female driven narratives.

"Jesus" tackles the tyrannical nature of Our Lady of Faith Catholic High School, whose students live under THE WATCHFUL EYE of Father Ron. Broadway's Samantha Williams, who made her debut in Dear Evan Hansen and was recently nominated for a Grammy for Carolina, Or Change, plays Veronica, one half of our rebel duo. Their usual school day is disrupted when the girls hatch a plan to put an end to the oppressive system. The short was officially selected for the Mammoth Film Festival last December, a five day Winter festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. It is a part of an impressive lineup of eighty films, including "Bad Hombres" starring Luke Hemsworth and Tyrese Gibson, and "The Duel", with Dylan Sprouse and Patrick Warburton. A panel of celebrity judges, such as Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson and Entourage writer and producer Rob Weiss, will evaluate the films.

The short was filmed in the summer of 2021 and began as a Seed & Spark campaign. It is produced by award-winning independent development and production company, Zeus Pictures. The company prides itself for its focus on powerful character-driven and innovative storytelling, believing that "the greatest stories are told through the eyes of authentic and complicated characters". Owner Zeus Kontoyannis is a producer and writer with over a decade of experience in the industry. His career began at Cinetic Media, where he worked on the Banksy documentary "Exit Through the Gift Shop". He has worked on several films such as "The Social Network", "The Dictator", and the original theater production of Book of Mormon. His films have screened at Sitges, SXSW, Tribeca, L.A. Shorts, Santa Barbara, and many, many more.

Instagram/Facebook: @jesuswouldhavelovedpunkrock