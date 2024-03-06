JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW Sets HBO Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original comedy docuseries JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW debuts FRIDAY, MARCH 29 (11:00 –11:30p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly.

JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW is a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth.

About Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael is an Emmy-winning comedian from Winston-Salem, NC. His most recent special “Rothaniel” can be streamed on Max.

JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW, starring Carmichael is created by and executive produced by Carmichael, Ari Katcher (who also directs), and Eli Despres. Executive produced by Susie Fox; executive produced by Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg for Edgeline Films. Maya Seidler produces for Edgeline Films.

Watch a first look at the series here: