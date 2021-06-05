Issa Rae Joins the Cast of INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Sequel

Issa Rae will join THE VOICE acting cast for the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Deadline reports.

The animated film, from Sony, will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. It comes to theaters on October 7, 2022.

Returning as producers are Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg. Alonzo Ruvalcaba is co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham. Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Read more on Deadline.

Issa Rae first garnered attention for her work on the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. Since 2011, Rae has continued to develop her YouTube channel, which features various short films, web series, and other content created by people of color.

Rae has achieved wider recognition as the co-creator, co-writer, and star of the HBO television series Insecure (2016-present), for which she has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. Her 2015 memoir, titled The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, became a New York Times best-seller. In 2018, Rae was included in the annual Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Rae has also starred in films, with roles in the drama The Hate U Give (2018), the fantasy comedy Little (2019), the romance The Photograph (2020), and the romantic comedy The Lovebirds (2020).