Indian Film MUSIC SCHOOL Acquires THE SOUND OF MUSIC Rights

According to Variety, the Indian film Music School, directed by former Indian civil service officer Paparao Biyyalahas, has acquired the rights to three songs from Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.

Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja has reorchestrated the songs, "Do Re Mi," "So Long Farewell" and "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," along with the London Philharmonic Orchestra to "suit the sensibilities of an Indian audience."

According to the article, Music School "deals with the academic pressure faced by young students from society, parents and teachers." The film will feature eleven songs, some choreographed by U.K. choreographer Adam Murray ("Rocketman") and others by Indian choreographers Chinni Prakash ("Hum") and Raju Sundaram ("Gentleman"). Cinematography is by Kiran Deohans ("Jodhaa Akbar").

The cast includes leads Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj, as well as debuts by Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy. The cast also features Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh and Phani.

The film is produced by Yamini Films, and is shot in the Hindi and Telugu languages and has a dubbed Tamil-language version. PVR Pictures is scheduled to release the Hindi version and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations the Telugu and Tamil versions on May 12.