Ina Garten Expands Relationship with Discovery Inc. Across All Platforms with Multi-Year Deal

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, has locked an exclusive multi-year deal with Discovery Inc. to create content across all the company's platforms, it was announced TODAY by Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc.

The deal expands Garten's reach even beyond her wildly popular BAREFOOT CONTESSA franchise with projects in the works for streaming, linear and podcasts. Her inaugural project under the deal is Be My Guest (WT), a new series in development for 2022 with a fresh take on Ina's signature style of welcoming viewers into her home. The series is structured as a true multi-platform project with three distinct versions: an hour-long extended cut on discovery+, half hour on Food Network linear and a companion podcast.

"Ina has a huge, devoted fan base who know that each and every Ina premiere is a television event. Ina's new series showcases her exceptional talents beyond what she has ever shared before," said White. "I am thrilled that we will be continuing our relationship on multiple platforms for years to come."

"I'm so looking forward to filming new shows" said Garten. "With Be My Guest I'm welcoming really fun, interesting people into my barn in East Hampton for good food and conversation. The range of platforms - from streaming and network TV, to audio - offers new and creative ways to connect with new viewers. This is going to be so much fun!"

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of twelve cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her latest book Modern Comfort Food was released in October 2020. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Ina's current series Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food kicks off a new season on Food Network on Sunday, October 31st at 12:30pm ET/PT and is produced by Pacific Productions.