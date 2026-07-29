Ian Edwards Weighs In on Stephen A. Smith and Whether Jokes Defuse Stereotypes

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Ian Edwards took part in a round table discussion on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB that started when host Ben Gleib asked the panel how America is doing on racism, a question he immediately regretted posing. The conversation moved into Stephen A. Smith, touching on who gets to claim offense and whether laughing at a stereotype actually loosens its hold rather than reinforcing it.

Edwards has become a recurring guest on Gleib's round table format, using the segment to work through material and social commentary in real time. He has previously used the show to break down the premise behind his stand-up bit about Android users facing what he calls green bubble discrimination, arguing the experience gives non-Black iPhone holdouts a small taste of what discrimination feels like.

The Stephen A. Smith discussion followed that same pattern of Edwards using a lighter entry point, in this case a sports commentator's public persona, to get into a thornier question about race and humor. The panel worked through whether jokes about stereotypes serve to deflate them or simply keep them in circulation, without landing on a tidy answer.

Edwards has also used his time on the show to argue against couples living together, a bit detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report on his GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB appearance, where he pitched keeping separate homes, down to a second sink, as the key to a lasting relationship.

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